Prepare for a world without work

(NEWS.COM.AU) — As we start the year full of good intentions to flourish at work, social scientists are warning that our careers could be over sooner than we expect.

The world is barreling toward what has been dubbed the “post-work economy,” as technology replaces humans at an unprecedented rate.

Driverless cars are set to make millions of truckers and taxi drivers redundant and automated fast food service is poised to shut off a key job sector for young people. As artificial intelligence is increasingly able to carry out complex tasks that used to require humans, large numbers of us are set to find ourselves out of work, with no prospects.

“Many jobs will be destroyed,” futurist Ross Dawson told news.com.au. “We can no longer be sure we’ll have a sufficient amount of the right type of work for people to be employed.”