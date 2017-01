(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday the Trump administration will “apologize for nothing” regarding the implementation of the executive order issued instituting a temporary travel ban from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Priebus also said those holding green cards will not be affected by the ban.

When asked why there wasn’t a “grace period” in instituting the order, Priebus told NBC’s “Meet The Press” that they “apologize for nothing” with the implementation, saying they want to keep those who wish to do America harm out of the country.