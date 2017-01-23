'Pro-choice'? Heart-breaking truth behind abortion

I have a question: Why don’t we show what happens in an abortion – what the pre-born child looks like and what is done to it – and yet, animal rights groups, which want to raise money for their well-intentioned rescue projects, can show anything?

They use the most gory, gruesome and horrifying pictures of animals being killed, tortured or dead in their solicitations. Not only do they use these pictures in their printed matter, they use large envelopes with full-color, gory pictures of tortured animals that are sent through the mail so anyone can see them.

There is simply no way pro-life groups could use photos of aborted babies in this manner.

I’m on the mailing list of many of these animal rescue organizations. While I might sympathize with their intentions, I’m appalled and sickened by the pictures of blood and gore, dogs with their faces ripped off, goats having their necks slit and gutted horses lying in blood, their bodies cut open, with their bloodied unborn foal lying dead.

I don’t like these pictures and many may agree, but no one stops them from being used and sent through the mail. I’ve received bags of them.

But show one black-and-white picture of an ultrasound of a fetus in the womb or the dismemberment of a baby in an abortion and the world will crash down on you.

I know why the explicit pictures are used. They get to the emotions and make people want to contribute to the organization in hopes of putting an end to the animal torture – and, it is torture.

And, of course, that’s exactly why no one will allow pictures of abortions to be used publicly. If people really knew what happens in an abortion and what is done to the child, there would be an uproar and a demand to end it.

That, of course, is the last thing pro-choice people want.

Remember what happened to Father Frank Pavone?

He’s the Catholic priest who heads the organization called “Priests for Life.” The goal is to inform people what abortion entails, what it does to the family, to the prospective father, to the mother of the doomed child and, indeed, what is done to the little sliver of life that is growing in the womb, with no knowledge of what is about to be done to it with the agreement of its own mother.

In other words, and, yes, truth is difficult – the mother has agreed her child should die and the medical system will do the deed.

So what about Father Pavone?

In November 2016, he got a lot of attention in the progressive media because he held a religious ceremony on an altar for a deceased infant – a child who had legally been aborted, was placed at the center of the altar.

There was a simple table, a white cloth, two candles and the body of the child lying in the center. There was no blood – nothing gory; just a gray mass of tissue. But it was a dead baby, killed legally by an abortionist, and obtained legally by Fr. Pavone for the ceremony. The baby was buried later.

Well, for all the ensuing furor, you’d have thought Father Pavone had singlehandedly killed the child himself. He got flak from everywhere, including Catholic groups, priests and indeed, bishops. There even was a demand for an investigation by the Church into what Fr. Pavone had done.

What nonsense. His small ceremony, honoring the life that was so cruelly taken, was done with care and with respect. He did it mainly to bring to the attention of the people who don’t really want to know what abortion really entails and urged people to think about this when they voted.

Quite simply, abortion is the killing of a human baby before birth. Pavone’s organization is dedicated to “Activating the Church to End Abortion,” and he’s known for saying, “Americans won’t reject abortion until Americans see abortion.”

Think about it, Americans can talk about abortion, advocate it and allow it, but they don’t dare show a picture of what is done to that child.

I recall some of the videos taken at Planned Parenthood facilities by David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress. They were collecting proof that Planned Parenthood deals in the collection and sale of aborted baby parts.

One scene is seared in my memory. There was a big tray of what looked like red mush – no details, just this mass of tissue of what had been pre-birth life.

But suddenly, there was one difference. In the middle of the red mass, something was sticking out. I looked closer. It was a tiny, white, perfectly formed, human limb. It was a piece of someone’s aborted child.

It left me in tears, and I’ll never forget it.

I agree with Father Pavone. We need to see exactly what an abortion entails. Even if we want to justify it, look at what you’re doing.

I remember when abortion was legalized under Roe v. Wade. I was working in TV news in L.A. and suggested to my producer that we do a story about it and actually film an abortion.

They agreed, and we did – going to the location and filming the procedure. There was no blood or gore – the only thing you could see was a tube from the mother leading to a basin on the floor and the contents of her womb being sucked out through that clear tube. It didn’t even look bloody, just tissue moving through it.

What shocked me was that when I was editing the story, the producer, the news director, the editors and the writers – all male – refused to let me use those pictures. They said they didn’t want to upset anyone.

I, the only female and the reporter, was overruled. Unfortunately, the impression on the viewer was look how easy and clean an abortion is with no mention of a dead baby. Those men disgusted me.

All I can say is, remember that when an abortion is “successful,” the child dies.

When anyone talks about a “botched abortion,” it means the child survived – and it happens more often than you know.

