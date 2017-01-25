Prophetic mystery of the end revealed

The last days. The Tribulation. Armageddon. The end of the world.

They all are staples of Christian media and issues in Christian theology. The end of the world and how it will come about is passionately debated among the faithful and also serves as a major motif in popular culture.

In recent years, it seems that more people than ever think the end of the world is coming soon. But are those fascinated by eschatology ignoring the most important part of the story?

Rather than fearing the end of the world, shouldn’t Christians look forward to a new beginning?

WND founder and CEO Joseph Farah thinks so, and in his rapturously received new book, “The Restitution of All Things,” he has a message of joy for believers. He unveils one of the great mysteries of Scripture: the “Great Hope” identified by the prophets in both the Old and New Testaments.

The world will not be destroyed but restored. And Jesus will rule His people for 1,000 years, here on Earth.

For Farah, it’s the culmination of an almost lifelong interest in prophecy, the very subject that first brought him to faith.

“When I first got interested in prophecy, it was through Hal Lindsey … but if you look at the thousands and thousands of prophecy books that have been written since that time, overwhelmingly, 99.9 percent focus on this seven-year period of tribulation,” he recalled. “What’s coming next? What’s coming around the corner? And it struck me that there really are so few treatments of the 1,000 year period that follows and how are we going to be living and what it is going to be like.”

Farah explained how he was moved to explore this fascinating topic in a recent appearance on “Jewish Voice” with Jonathan Bernis. Like many Christians, he had repeatedly read the Bible, but the Holy Spirit had drawn his attention and something jumped out at him in a way it never had before. That something was the Great Hope of the prophets, what the whole Bible is looking forward to.

“That’s what got me,” Farah said. “I realized all the prophets were talking about one thing that’s affirmed by Peter in Acts 3. And what they’re talking about is the kingdom on Earth. It’s not just the coming of the Messiah, the return of the Messiah, but it’s about Him setting up an actual kingdom on Earth.”

Acts 3:21 reads: “For He must remain in heaven until the time for the final restitution of all things, as God promised long ago through His holy prophets.”

Bernis asked what exactly is meant by the “restitution of all things.”

Farah responded with an optimistic message for all those who believe the Bible is true.

“When there is absolute justice, and liberty, and righteousness on the face of the Earth,” he answered. “That’s when we are going to see it – when Jesus comes. You know, usually the stories about Jesus returning, especially in prophecy books, ends with His return. I want to know what the next chapter is going to be like! And it’s a long chapter and it’s a beautiful chapter, and that’s what I wanted to know about.”

The Bible also reveals exactly where the Millennial Kingdom will be centered.

“Israel is the center of the world during this kingdom,” Farah said. “That’s very, very important for people to understand. That comes through again and again through all of the Old Testament Scriptures and New Testament Scriptures that deal with the kingdom.”

However, God doesn’t just have a plan for Israel. He’s got His own “Middle Eastern peace plan,” which will have some unexpected results for the region. And with the seemingly endless violence in the Middle East, Farah said it’s natural to believe only God will can bring peace to the region.

“I only know of one way that it is going to be resolved and will be,” Farah assured Bernis. “God promises us it’s going to be resolved in an amazing couple verses in Isaiah 19. Read the end of Isaiah 19 for the true Middle East peace plan. It will be shocking I think for everyone – Christians, Jews and our Muslim Arab friends.”

Isaiah 19:25 reads: “The Lord Almighty will bless them, saying, ‘Blessed be Egypt My people, Assyria My handiwork, and Israel My inheritance.'”

“Of course, Israel is the apple of God’s eye and we see that all through Scripture, but here in Isaiah 19 God has a special place for Egypt and Assyria,” Farah observed. “One-third, one-third, one-third. And God has beautiful things to say in that chapter about Egypt and Assyria. And by the way, they live happily ever after.”

Such a vision is a beautiful contrast to the hatred and misery plaguing the region today. Farah told Bernis about how Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn was ejected from the Temple Mount along with 405 other Christians by Muslim authorities simply for acknowledging the Temple once stood there. Farah knows well the contentious history between Arabs and Jews as an Arab-American of Lebanese and Syrian descent who passionately backed the anti-Israel cause in his youth.

“In those days, I had a lot of sympathy for the invaders,” Farah said, speaking of the attempted Arab invasion of Israel during the Six Day War. “It was the ’60s, and I was a left-wing radical, off the charts, during high school and shortly thereafter. And one of my aspirations was to go to the Middle East, but it wasn’t to go to Israel … it was to go and join Yasser Arafat’s Palestinian Liberation Organization and become a ‘freedom fighter,’ if you can believe that.”

Marveling at Farah’s transformation into a champion of Israel and the Jewish people, Bernis joked, “There is a God in heaven and He loves Israel.”

Yet this is natural for a believer, as the Scripture overwhelmingly focuses on Israel and the Great Hope of the prophets as an earthly kingdom ruled from Israel itself. And in a world of violence and death, Farah said this wonderful vision is something he wanted all Christians to share.

“I had this yearning to present it to people because it’s so beautiful,” Farah said. “And by the way, there’s some real surprises I think for many Christians, especially those who aren’t reading the Old Testament, to see what it is going to be like.

“I ask myself: ‘How many Christians really understand that? How many Christians understand there’s going to be an actual kingdom ruled by God on Earth, and why aren’t they curious about it? Why aren’t there sermons being published about this? Why aren’t there books being published?'”

Now there is.

