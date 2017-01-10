Protesters to demand U.S. stop paying for hate-Israel campaign

The momentum is building against the United Nations after the international body, with the tacit approval of the Obama administration, adopted a resolution condemning Israel for housing projects for its citizens in the West Bank.

Dozens of individuals have protested the move, the U.S. House adopted its own resolution blasting the United Nations, and a new petition campaign encourages people to bluntly tell the U.S. government to get out of the U.N., and get the U.N. out of the United States.

The move by the U.N. wasn’t particularly a surprise, since the U.N. routinely adopts resolutions against Israel. In fact, the U.N. has targeted Israel with at least 77 resolutions over the years, on issues such as refugees, borders, human rights, deportations. The body even has claimed “confiscation” of land and more.

But this one, following on the heels of a recent UNESCO vote to erase the millennia-old Jewish connection to Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, identifying it as being exclusively a Muslim city, was too much.

Officials now have announced a rally on Wednesday from noon until 2:30 p.m. Eastern at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza in New York City.

Do your part to get the cartel of globalists, terrorism appeasers and Israel haters off our soil. Get the U.S. out of the U.N. and the U.N. out of the U.S. Sign the petition here! Make your voice heard! Stand up for American independence and the security of our allies!

According to a statement from rally organizers, Rabbi Yotav Eliach, principal of Rambam Mesivta, and Rabbi Zev Meir Friedman, Rambam’s Rosh Mesivta, “It is truly outrageous that American taxpayer money goes to fund the United Nations to the tune of over $3 billion a year. We have every intention of lobbying Congress to support efforts to cut off funding to the U.N. when they have shown time and time again their animus towards the only democracy in the Middle East.”

They forecast hundreds of protesters from Rambam Mesivta Maimonides High School and Shalhevet High School will be at the vigil.

They pointed out that shortly after the U.N. Security Council adopted Resolution 2334, labeling parts of Israel as occupied territories and claiming that those areas are “illegal under international law,” it was found “that schoolbooks currently being used in United Nations schools in the West Bank … omitted Israel as a country in their maps of the Middle East.”

The maps show Jerusalem, for example, along with Tel Aviv, are in “Palestine.”

At Quora, David Dardellini wrote about the bias of the U.N.

“Let’s talk about institutionalized continuation of a conflict. … From where I am sitting, the U.N. is not only biased against Israel, it’s main function is to delegitimize Israel and destroy it politically.”

Even U.S. U.N. ambassador Samantha Powers, who is on the Obama team, said the organization “too often, continues to be biased against Israel.”

When the U.S. House stated its opposition to the U.N. resolution, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., said, “Allowing governments to bully Israel and the U.N. is a mistake no matter who is in power.”

See the Big List of those who have condemned the United Nations’ efforts to attack Israel.

The issue developed when the U.N. launched its latest attack on Israel.

Almost immediately, the campaign started to withdraw U.S. funding, which would clearly be a major blow to the U.N., as more than 22 percent of its budget comes from the U.S.

The calls for defunding began when the Obama administration refused to use its veto power to block the U.N. Security Council’s Dec. 24 resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, is just one of the voices taking on the international body. He’s drafting a bill to stop all U.S. funds to the United Nations until it rescinds the resolution. The bill also would prevent American money from assisting any foreign government that recognizes Palestine as an independent state.

Also, former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says the U.S. should take the billions of dollars it now gives to the United Nations and instead give it to American soldiers who served “under the U.S. flag.”

