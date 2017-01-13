Putin didn't cast a single vote in election

Let’s distinguish fact from fiction and separate out whining from winning. Vladimir Putin did not elect Donald Trump to serve as the next president of the United States. The American public did. Like it or not, Mr. Trump is our official president-elect, and it’s past time for brokenhearted Clinton voters to accept this reality and help our country move forward.

The fixation of some people to desperately look for a Russian scapegoat to blame for Donald Trump’s presidential election victory is further deepening already hyper-polarized political divides, a painful wedge that chips away at U.S. solidarity and undercuts the notion of a “United States” of America. On Friday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will take the presidential oath of office as a result of a strategic, successful and laser-focused plan that targeted the states Trump needed to win the electoral vote.

Americans who preferred other presidential candidates to Trump should accept the official outcome of the election results and stop woefully harping on Hillary Clinton’s win of the popular vote. It’s not how our system works. The whining is not a good look for Democrats.

Instead of dwelling on the past and laying blame on others, Americans must focus on of the bigger picture: Our country cast its votes on Election Day, those votes were tallied, Donald Trump won and is going to be serving as the next president of the United States of America.

To be clear, there is zero evidence incriminating the Russians in hacking American voting machines and thereby swaying the election. There is no proof to show that a single actual vote cast by an American was tampered with or impacted by the Russians.

Whether Russian hackers were behind the robbery and publication of DNC emails or not, commentary and speculation about Russian influence is simply that: commentary and speculation. Vladimir Putin did not cast a single vote in the American election, and not one of our intelligence agencies has made the audacious claim that Russians actually impacted the vote count.

According to an assessment publicly released by the U.S. intelligence community on Jan. 6, “Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.” So what? Every country has preferences based upon policy positions and personalities of other nations’ leaders. Again, that does not provide even the most remote basis upon which to claim that Moscow impacted the number of American votes cast in favor of Donald Trump.

What matters is the mathematical bottom line. Clinton lost critical votes in the key states necessary to win the election. Game over.

It is time for some disgruntled voters and dishonest media pundits to stop this feckless speculation and make a concerted effort to transition to this next American chapter under President-elect Trump. The mainstream media should take some responsibility for continuing to stir this emotional pot. The press, which has openly expressed its disdain toward Trump, continues its relentless obsession with churning out story after story and headline after headline alleging that Russian hacking is somehow the reason for Trump’s win.

Clearly, the haughty prognosticators who were dead wrong with their predictions are still reeling from their colossal failure to accurately forecast the election results.

Most recently, irresponsible media outlets have begun leaking unverified stories alleging that the Russians are armed with compromising personal information on Trump, as well as some financial matters.

Trump has forcefully denied these allegations, classifying these false claims as part of a witch hunt targeting him. Despite numerous and significant questions surrounding the lack of substantial evidence implicating Russia, President Obama did not hesitate to sanction two Russian intelligence services and expelling 35 Russian officials in the U.S. last month, based on allegations that Russia launched cyberattacks against the United States. Yet, last year, President Obama chose to lift biting economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism with a clear and proven track record of lying, cheating and aggressively pursuing its dangerous anti-Western goals of nuclear terrorism. On his way out the door, President Obama is leaving a shameful foreign-policy legacy behind.

As Trump prepares to enter the White House, and with the press corps continuing to try to read into the intentions of the Russian government at the highest levels, we are left with one indisputable fact: Americans, and not Russia, elected Donald J. Trump to be the next president of the United States of America.

