Rabbi's vision: 'Heaven will help Trump'

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump is getting some encouragement on the eve of his swearing in this week from a prominent Israeli mystic spiritual leader who says, “When Trump takes office, he will receive help directly from heaven that will enable him overcome these obstacles, and bring peace to the world.”

Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, who has a dedicated following in Israel, made several other stunning predictions.

“The media will discover that outgoing President Barack Obama is a traitor,” he told Kikar HaShabbat, a Hebrew-language news service for Orthodox Jews. “Obama, like an injured beast, helped Hillary Clinton whose sole intention was to continue his agenda.”

The rabbi said that while outgoing President Barack Obama will attempt to thwart Trump, it won’t work.

“Before he leaves, Obama wants to destroy everyone and everything Trump loves, so that when Trump does take power, it will be difficult for him to cope with everything that Obama ruined,” Ben Artzi predicted. “This is Obama’s revenge on Trump.”

The rabbi noted the White House announcement last week that it had approved the sale of 130 tons of Russian uranium to Iran, enough to make 10 nuclear bombs. But Trump will overcome seemingly implacable problems, he said.

“When Trump takes office, he will receive help directly from heaven that will enable him overcome these obstacles, and bring peace to the world,” he declared. “And for this reason, Trump will succeed greatly.”

The rabbi also addressed the recent United Nations resolution passed Dec. 23, the eve of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Resolution 2334 declared it illegal for Jews to live in Judea, Samaria, the Golan, Hebron and East Jerusalem. While it has been U.S. policy for more than 30 years to veto anti-Israel resolutions in the U.N., Obama abstained from voting, thereby allowing the resolution to pass.

The rabbi said the timing of the resolution was divinely significant because of the parallels with the revolt of the Maccabees, whose oppression by the Greeks 2,000 years ago led to the miracle of Hanukkah and the restoration of the Temple.

“God arranged it that the United Nations Security Council decision, advanced by Obama, would fall on the first candle of Hanukkah,” the rabbi explained. “This was in order for the Jews to receive it in the same spirit as the Jews thousands of years ago when evil decrees were placed on Israel.”

Ben Artzi predicted the U.N. would fall as a result of its actions.

“Every decision the U.N. has made is meaningless. They will all be canceled out and are already erased in heaven,” he said. “The resolution will fall, just as the United Nations itself will fall.”

Likewise, Ben Artzi said all of the 70 nations gathered in Paris Sunday that vote to create a Palestinian State in Judea and Samaria will face disaster as a result.

“Every nation that tries to take away parts of Israel, the nation and the people will be destroyed,” he warned, citing Psalms 37:15: “Their sword shall enter into their own heart, and their bows shall be broken.”

Ben Artzi explained that many European nations are trying to curry favor with Islam, but it will be to no avail.

“Europe and all the other nations believe that if they hate Israel, all of the Muslims will become their allies and cease attacking them from within,” the rabbi explained. “They are wrong about that. Muslims will continue to fill up Europe by the millions. At this point, whether they help or hurt Israel, Europe will be ashes. This is the last period of suffering for the Jews. From now on, it will only get better and better.”