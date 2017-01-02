Rehab for millennials struggling with 'failure to launch'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — There’s a rehab in Evanston, Illinois, for millennials struggling with “failure to launch” syndrome and other issues such as mood and anxiety disorders that prevent them from becoming functioning adults in society.

Called Yellowbrick, it aims to address “the unique challenges of the emerging adult population through programs that emphasize multi-specialty evaluation, therapeutic residences, research-based strategies and life-skills interventions,” its website states.

The 10-year-old facility reportedly costs about $27,000 a year. A few weeks ago, Fusion published a lengthy investigate piece on the institution, noting it serves people between 18 and 30, “some of whom suffer from a Problem only recently attributed to American youth: the failure to launch from childhood onto the shores of something recognizably, functionally adult.”