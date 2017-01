(LIFENEWS) Blessing an abortion clinic may seem antithetical to religious beliefs about the sanctity of life.

But various religious leaders came together to do just that on Tuesday at Planned Parenthood’s newest abortion facility in Washington, D.C.

DCist reports religious leaders representing more than 20 groups participated in the ceremony inside the new mega-facility, which opened in September. The new abortion facility is located next to the Two Rivers Public Charter School, a sought-after elementary school in D.C, much to the outrage of pro-lifers and parents.