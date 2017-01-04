Religious leaders indict U.N. as 'anti-Christian'

The clash between the United States and the increasingly anti-Israel United Nations is heating up.

Sarah Palin joined the chorus of voices calling for a #USexit, saying the United Nations works against American interests, and the U.S. should “get the heck out of the U.N. and get the U.N. out of the U.S.”

An increasing number of conservative media figures are also condemning the recent resolution against Israel as the last straw, with Josh Hammer at The Resurgent declaring, “Destroy the United Nations.”

But the case against the United Nations is also being made on religious, not just political, grounds.

Furious at the international body’s hostility against the Jewish state of Israel, several Christian leaders told WND the time has come for the U.S. and the incoming Trump administration to take strong action against the globalist body.

“I believe it is past time for the United States to withdraw from the United Nations,” pastor Carl Gallups told WND.

Gallups, a strong Trump supporter during the campaign and the author of several books, including his latest, “When The Lion Roars,” said the United Nations has outlived its usefulness.

“One rule shared by most successful people and nations is to never eternally invest in a concept, organization or philosophy to the extent that when that entity is drastically changed, or has become obsolete or corrupt, that you cannot pull out it. In 1945, the United Nations was established with the main goal of maintaining international peace and security. What could go wrong with an idea like that? Well, here we are, and not only has the U.N. concept gone wrong, but it has, in the opinion of many, become corrupt to the very core.”

Gallups accused the U.N. of furthering the causes of violence, terrorism and extremism it was originally designed to combat.

“The United Nations has become nothing more than a breeding ground for the globalist and radical Islamic agendas,” he said. “It promotes wildly anti-Israel propaganda, furthers schemes that imperil American sovereignty and foments anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism. What’s worse, there are good reasons to believe the United Nations is a globalist, anti-Christian organization that could play a dire role during the last days. Let us disassociate ourselves from that godless mess now.”

Mark Biltz, pastor of El Shaddai Ministries, is a passionate supporter of the Jewish state and frequently teaches on the Jewish roots of the Christian faith and their continuing importance to believers in books such as “God’s Day Timer: The Believer’s Guide To Divine Appointments.” He says the U.N. poses a dire threat to Israel.

“It is my opinion that the United States and Israel should withdraw all funding from the United Nations, just for starters,” he told WND. “The next step, if they do not overturn the resolution, would be to expel the organization from the United States. The U.N. is more like the United Nothings. And the two-state solution is more like the Final Solution and should be completely scrapped.”

Biltz called for the United States to move its embassy to Jerusalem, an action many expect President-elect Trump to undertake early in his term.

Biltz, the discoverer of the “Blood Moons” phenomenon and the author of a book explaining its prophetic importance, says the latest attack on Israel is a sign the end times are approaching.

“It is clear to me that the Blood Moons of 2014-2015 were clear signs that we are in the prophetic times when Israel is becoming a cup of trembling to all nations,” he said. “Joel 3:2 states that God will judge all nations who have come to part His land. The United Nations is the representation of all nations of the world who are coming to part the land of Israel. It is time for God to judge the United Nations, which supports a two-state solution. The Blood Moons were prophetic signs that this time has come. May the Temple be rebuilt and the name of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob be exalted.”

Joel Richardson, a teacher of Scripture, the host of “The Underground” and the author of several books, including the New York Times bestseller “The Islamic Antichrist,” said the hypocrisy and corruption of the U.N. is startling.

“This past year, 2016, the United Nations passed 20 resolutions that were distinctly anti-Israel,” he observed. “Only four resolutions against other nations were passed; one each for Syria, North Korea, Iran and Russia. This is more than a mockery of justice. The United Nations has become the de facto Palestinian branch of diplomatic jihad and propaganda.”

Richardson called for total American withdrawal from the U.N. and said he hopes President Trump goes even further.

“Today, the United States pays for close to a quarter of the total budget of the U.N. Why? Not only should the United States defund the U.N., they should completely withdraw. As a person of conscience who deeply values the principles of honesty and justice, I’m praying President Trump will do what is right and kick this corrupt cartel out of New York.”

Gallups said it is the U.N.’s dependence on American funds that makes the organization’s current actions so insufferable.

“Last year’s report showed that the U.S. pays about $3 billion a year to the general United Nations budget,” he said. “America withdrawing financial support could effectively put the United Nations out of business. What are they doing at this point anyway, other than wasting billions of dollars, promoting a blatantly globalist agenda, continually attempting to encroach upon U.S. sovereignty and incessantly bashing Israel? Why tolerate it any longer?

“The United Nations is a dinosaur that has turned into a flesh-eating monster. The billions of taxpayer dollars we waste lavishing on these globalists and Israel haters could then go toward the more immediately needed goal of taking care of our own people, infrastructure and border security. Get us out – and get them off our soil.”

