(Times of Israel) A strike on an airbase near Damascus blamed on Israel killed high-ranking Syrian officials, activists there said Friday, according to a Saudi report.

Activists quoted by the al-Arabiya news outlet said several high-ranking officials in the regime of Syrian president Bashar Assad were killed in the bombing on the military airport to the southwest of Damascus.

There was no confirmation of the reports.

The Syrian state-run Sana news agency blamed the explosions that rocked the airport early Friday morning on Israeli missiles, and reported a fire, but no injuries.