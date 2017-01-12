Repo agent gets prison in chase, deadly crash

(Associated Press) A Utah repossession agent accused of chasing a woman whose car he was trying to take back and forcing her off the road, leading to a deadly crash, received a surprise sentence after a judge deviated from a plea deal that called for no prison time.

Kenneth Drew, 50, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors, who recommended a year in jail and probation, The Daily Herald newspaper in Provo reported.

Instead, Judge Robert Lunnen on Tuesday ordered Drew to serve one to 15 years in prison in the death last year of Ashleigh Best, 35.

“There was reckless disregard for another, and that recklessness caused the death of another,” Lunnen said.