(DAILYCALLER) — A Florida man who posted a video in which he threatens to kill President-elect Donald Trump during the inauguration has been arrested.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the Miami Beach police department confirmed the arrest of Dominic Puopolo on Tuesday at a sandwich shop, after he made a video recording of himself threatening to travel to Washington, D.C. on Friday and assassinate Trump.

The man allegedly shared the video online via Twitter. In the video he reportedly said he was “following orders” and he challenged the Secret Service to find him and stop him.