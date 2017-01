(DAILY MAIL) Leading Republican senator John McCain handed over an explosive dossier on Donald Trump’s alleged links to Russia to the FBI in December.

The alarming report contains a string of lurid allegations which were supposedly made by Russian agents in a bid to control Trump.

Senator McCain, who was branded as ‘not a war hero because he was captured’ by Trump, sent an emissary to meet the former MI6 agent to collect a copy of the dossier.