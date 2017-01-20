Report: Passwords of top Trump appointees leaked online

(Washington Times) Incoming cybersecurity advisor Rudy Giuliani and more than a dozen other members of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet have had their internet passwords compromised during the last several years as the result of large-scale data breaches, according to a new report.

Log-in credentials for internet accounts registered in the name of Mr. Giuliani and 13 other incoming members of the Trump administration are publicly available online, Britain’s Channel 4 News reported Wednesday.

Cabinet members identified in the report had their internet passwords compromised and leaked online as a consequence of high profile data breaches suffered by LinkedIn, MySpace and other websites hacked between 2012 and 2016, Channel 4 said.