Report: Terrorists, cartels plan border attack for inauguration

Islamic terrorists and drug cartels in Mexico are planning attacks against U.S.-Mexico border ports around Inauguration Day, according to a report by the Washington watchdog group Judicial Watch.

Jihadi and cartel groups reportedly attacked near the site of a new U.S. Consulate just last week in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico – located directly across from Laredo, Texas. The attacks are part of an effort to send incoming President Donald Trump a message about who is in control, the report states.

A deadly shootout took place last week at the construction site of a new $155 million U.S. Consulate building, which is scheduled to be completed in September.

“The Mexican military responded to the attack, law enforcement sources on both sides of the border confirm insisting that their identities be kept confidential for security reasons, and at least three soldiers were either killed or critically wounded in the ambush,” Judicial Watch reported on Jan. 12. “A local newspaper in Tamaulipas reported that 13 people died during a shootout in Nuevo Laredo, referring to the deceased as heavily armed ‘delinquents’ with an arsenal that includes 12 automatic weapons, a rocket launcher, grenade, loads of ammunition and drugs in three vehicles, one of them armored. The deceased have not been identified and Mexican authorities will continue to investigate, the article states, attributing the information to a press release issued by Mexico’s Defense Secretary.”

Judicial Watch’s law enforcement and intelligence sources told the watchdog group that the recent assault is part of an operation between Islamic terrorists and drug cartels in Mexico. The groups are reportedly planning attacks at border ports to send a message to Trump.

“Cartels usually don’t work with jihadists for fear of having the border shut down,” a veteran federal law enforcement official reportedly told Judicial Watch. “But Trump is causing so much disruption in Mexico that they are partnering to send a message as to who is in control. This is as outrageous as a small group of guys crashing planes into U.S. buildings.”

Another unnamed official, who Judicial Watch says has worked in the region for years, said, “Trump is causing a huge amount of fear in Mexico throughout all sectors; private, government, business, criminal, police …”

JW reported, “Nuevo Laredo is among the border towns that the terrorists and narcotraffickers plan to launch attacks in, according to intelligence gathered by law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Mexico. Others include Matamoros, Reynosa and Ciudad Juárez.”

WND reported in 2015 when U.S. government agencies strongly denied another Judicial Watch report claiming there were ISIS camps near the U.S. border with Mexico, but lawmakers expressed fears the global jihadist organization was linking up with deadly Mexican drug cartels. It wasn’t the first Judicial Watch report claiming ISIS was using Mexico as a base to stage attacks in the U.S.

In August 2014, the watchdog reported “Islamic terrorist groups are operating in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez and planning to attack the United States with car bombs or other vehicle borne improvised explosive devices,” citing anonymous “high-level federal law enforcement, intelligence and other sources.”

And on Jan. 4 of this year, Judicial Watch reported:

“[A] jihadi-cartel alliance in the Mexican state of Nuevo León is collaborating to carry out attacks in American cities and ports of entry along the southern border. Confidential U.S. and Mexican law enforcement sources said that, as part of the plan, militant Islamists have arrived recently at the Monterrey International Airport situated in Apodaca, Nuevo León, about 130 miles south of the Texas border. An internal Mexican law enforcement report obtained by Judicial Watch confirms that Islamic terrorists have ‘people along the border, principally in Tijuana, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.’ Cartel informants tell law enforcement contacts that ‘they are only waiting for the order and the times to carry out a simultaneous attack in the different ports of entry or cities of the United States of America.'”

As WND reported, Trump has promised to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he has presented a range of policy proposals to stop the influx of illegal immigrants entering America.

Trump outlined the following plan in August 2016:

“We will build a great wall along the southern border. And Mexico will pay for the wall. 100%. They don’t know it yet, but they’re going to pay for the wall.” On Day 1, Trump said he will begin working on an impenetrable, tall, powerful, beautiful southern wall. He promised to use above and below-ground sensors, aerial surveillance and increased manpower. He said he will find and destroy underground tunnels.

“We are going to end catch and release. Under my administration, anyone who illegally crosses the border will be detained until they are removed out of our country and [sent] back to the country from which they came.”

“Zero tolerance for criminal aliens, zero, zero, zero! They don’t come in here.” Trump said, according to federal data, there are at least 2 million “criminal aliens” inside America. “We will begin moving them out, Day 1, as soon as I take office, Day 1, in joint operation with local, state and federal law enforcement. … Day 1, my first hour in office, those people are gone. You can call it deported if you want. The press doesn’t like that term. You can call it whatever the hell you want, they’re gone!”

“We will issue detainers for illegal immigrants who are arrested for any crime whatsoever and they will be placed into immediate removal proceedings, if we even have to do that.” Trump said he will terminate the Obama administration’s non-enforcement policies that allow illegal aliens to roam the streets of America committing crimes without consequence. “My plan also includes cooperating closely with local jurisdictions to remove criminal aliens immediately.”

On his first day in office, Trump said he will ask Congress to pass Kate’s Law, named for Kate Steinle. He also pledged to push for passage of the Davis-Oliver Act to enhance cooperation between authorities and ensure criminal aliens are deported quickly.

Trump pledged to triple the number of ICE deportation offices across America: “We will turn the tables, and law enforcement and our police will be able to clear up this dangerous and threatening mess.”

“We’re also going to hire 5,000 more border agents … and put more of them on the border instead of behind desks.” He said his administration will expand the number of Border Patrol offices “significantly.”

Trump vowed to fight to block funding for sanctuary cities: “We will end the sanctuary cities that have resulted in so many needless deaths.”

He promised to cancel unconstitutional executive orders and enforce all immigration laws: “We will immediately terminate President Obama’s two illegal executive amnesties.”

“Suspend the issuance of visas to any place where adequate screening cannot occur.” Trump said, as soon as he enters office, he will ask the Department of State, Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to develop a list of countries from which immigration must be suspended until an “extreme” vetting process can be put in place. Such countries include Syria and Libya, he said. “We are going to stop the tens of thousands of people coming from Syria.” Trump called for new screening tests for all applicants that include an “ideological certification to ensure that those admitted to our country share our values and love our people.”

“We will ensure that other countries take their people back when we order them deported. There are at least 23 countries that refuse to take their people back after they have entered the United States. … Not gonna happen with me, folks. Not gonna happen with me.”

“We will finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking system, which we need desperately. … We will ensure that this system is in place. It will be in land, it will be on sea, in air.”

“We will turn off the jobs and benefits magnet. We will ensure that E-verify is used to the fullest extent possible under existing law.” Trump said he will work with Congress to expand E-verify.

“We will reform [the] legal immigration [system] to serve the best interests of America and its workers, the forgotten people, workers.”

Trump said, “As you know, I love the United States very much, and I want to make sure the people of the United States are protected.”

He added, “No one wins in either country when human smugglers and drug traffickers prey on innocent people, when cartels commit acts of violence, when illegal weapons and cash flow from the United States into Mexico or when migrants from Central America make a dangerous trek, and it is very very dangerous, into Mexico or the United States without legal authorization.”

