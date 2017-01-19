Report: Trump actually draining swamp, preparing huge cuts

(PJ Media) It’s almost too good to be true.

According to a new report in The Hill, Trump “is ready to take an ax to government spending” — and the changes proposed by his transition team are said to be “dramatic.”

How dramatic? How about getting rid of entire departments dramatic:

The departments of Commerce and Energy would see major reductions in funding, with programs under their jurisdiction either being eliminated or transferred to other agencies. The departments of Transportation, Justice and State would see significant cuts and program eliminations.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting would be privatized, while the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities would be eliminated entirely.

Overall, the blueprint being used by Trump’s team would reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over 10 years.

The proposed cuts hew closely to a blueprint published last year by the conservative Heritage Foundation, a think tank that has helped staff the Trump transition.