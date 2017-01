(THE HILL) — CNN is supporting senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta after he forcefully tried to ask President-elect Donald Trump a question at his news conference last week.

“Being persistent and asking tough questions is his job, and he has our complete support,” the network said in a statement Monday morning, according to CNNMedia.

Trump called CNN a “terrible” organization when Acosta tried to ask him a question last week, one day after CNN reported that Trump had been briefed allegations that Russia has compromising information about the president-elect.