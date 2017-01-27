Restaurant worker accused in horrific food-tampering case

(WTVA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a young woman accused of intentionally contaminating food served from the Jack’s fast-food restaurant in Columbus.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the Columbus Police Department issued the warrant for Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, for purposely selling unwholesome bread while she worked as an employee at the restaurant. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 7.

Last week, the Columbus Police Department confirmed it was opening an investigation into the alleged incident.

“A Facebook post by a Columbus resident said an employee of the restaurant prepared and served food to which she purposely had applied her own menstrual blood,” stated the city in a press release.