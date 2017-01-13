Resurrection of the first-century church

It seems as though men and women have a built-in affinity for rules. If they don’t exist, we make them up.

On the one hand, this is a good thing. Public roads, for instance, would be even more of a killing field if new drivers were simply instructed to “avoid other traffic.” It’s far easier for all of us if they are instructed to “drive in the right lane.”

Just don’t do that on English roads, where everyone has been instructed to “drive in the left lane.” Thus we see that rules have limits to their usefulness. The right rule applied under the wrong circumstances can – and sometimes will – kill you. And you will often take someone else who was following the correct rule with you.

Some of the finest displays of rules can be found in religion. In Christianity, we find that the first-century church had few rules. One of the downsides to rules is that people frequently try go game them.

By the time Jesus showed up in the the flesh, Jewish spiritual leaders had spun off the original Ten Commandments into thousands of rules, many with their own penalties for each transgression. This primarily helped the religious leaders of the day, who through the Temple trust fund often received the benefit of transgression payments.

When it became obvious that Jesus wasn’t one of them, they began to apply the rules they had developed to Him, as well. Thus healing the sick on the Sabbath (a day most work was forbidden) became a transgression of the law, rather than a cause for celebration.

The religious rulers were good debaters, however. They frequently engaged Jesus, perhaps hoping he would see the error of his ways. One such interchange occurs in Matthew:

And one of their number, a lawyer, asked Him a question to test Him. Teacher, which kind of commandment is great and important (the principal kind) in the Law? [Some commandments are light – which are heavy?] And He replied to him, You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind (intellect). This is the great (most important, principal) and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as [you do] yourself. These two commandments sum up and upon them depend all the Law and the Prophets (Matthew 22:35-40 AMPC).

Ouch. I see why they quit the debates.

If we assume those two commands were given to the soon-to-be church, Jesus also left that church a third one:

“Jesus said to him, I am the Way and the Truth and the Life; no one comes to the Father except by (through) Me” (John 14:6 AMPC).

What does that say about the interfaith movement?

The church was founded at Pentecost. Jesus promised his disciples that they would receive “power from on high.” At Pentecost, they did. Christians today know this as the Holy Spirit.

Or do they?

There are many today who would argue that the first-century Christian church grew because it was persecuted, because of its promises of life and reward in the next world, or because of its demonstration of community … or whatever else they would like to promote within the Church today.

I have slowly come to believe that’s nonsense. The first-century church grew because the disciples continued doing what Jesus had taught them. They cast out demons from people so afflicted, they healed the sick, they raised the dead, and they preached the good news of Jesus’ resurrection and victory over death.

The book of Acts is almost completely neglected by the modern-day church. Different denominations have different rules. Those so inclined argue endlessly about why their rules are the right ones, and why following the other denomination’s rules leads one down the pathway to hell.

It’s not a pretty picture. Yet neither is the interfaith movement. Jesus was then, and is today, as exclusive as it gets: “No one comes to the Father (God) except by (through) by me.”

Perhaps if we had a first-century church mentality, that reality would be obvious to all.

“Reconnaissance,” volume one of the Armageddon Story series, will introduce you to the Jesus the first-century church knew, transported across time to our modern world.

Media wishing to interview Craige McMillan, please contact media@wnd.com.

