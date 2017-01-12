Rush rips CNN for 'coordinated' attack on Trump

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Radio host Rush Limbaugh excoriated CNN’s Jake Tapper and BuzzFeed on Wednesday for a “coordinated” attack on President-elect Donald Trump.

Reporting Tuesday night on “State of the Union” that Russia may possess compromising information on Mr. Trump — followed shortly thereafter by the release of an unverified intelligence dossier by BuzzFeed — was no coincidence to the man behind the “golden EIB microphone.” Mr. Limbaugh told listeners on Wednesday that CNN’s Jake Tapper knew what would happen, but acted anyway because “the normal techniques” for destroying Republicans “bounce off of Trump.”

“There’s a coordinated effort,” Mr. Limbaugh said. “CNN reports on the existence of the report but they don’t detail it. Jake Tapper, who wants to be known as one of the most highly respected journalists in the world, decides to start vomiting this stuff — but he doesn’t get into details. That’s a signal for BuzzFeed to go ahead and release and publish all 35 pages. And BuzzFeed does so while telling everybody that none of it has been verified.”