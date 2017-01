(Moscow Times) A bill decriminalizing domestic violence has passed its first reading in Russia’s State Duma.

Some 368 lawmakers voted in favor of the law, with just one deputy voting against the plans. One other deputy abstained from the vote.

The bill would remove the charge of “battery within families” from Russia’s Criminal Code, downgrading it to an administrative offense. Criminal charges would only be brought against offenders if familial beatings took place more than once a year.