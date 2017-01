(TELEGRAPH) The Russian embassy in London has suggested MI6 may have intentionally used unverified documents claiming Moscow has compromising information about Donald Trump to simultaneously smear the Kremlin and the incoming US administration.

The dossier was reportedly prepared by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer, but in a tweet from its official account the Russian embassy said “MI6 officers are never ex.”

The implication appears to be that Mr Steele was working at the behest of the British government and “briefing both ways”, against both Mr Trump and Russia.