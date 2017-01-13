Ryan: Deportation force 'not happening'

(CNN)House Speaker Paul Ryan was asked point-blank Thursday by a woman whose parents brought her to the US as an undocumented immigrant at age 11, and who has remained in the country for 21 years since: “Do you think that I should be deported?”

“I can see that you love your daughter and you’re a nice person who has a great future ahead of you, and I hope your future’s here,” Ryan responded during a CNN town hall in Washington moderated by Jake Tapper.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to repeal President Barack Obama’s executive actions that allowed undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children and their families to remain in the country without fear of deportation.