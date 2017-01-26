Ryan, McConnell rebuke Trump on torture

(Daily Beast) The Republican Party’s two top Congressional leaders delivered a rebuke to President Donald Trump on the issue of torture, sending a clear message that it’s not something they want to revisit.

“Torture is illegal,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday at the Republican lawmaker retreat in Philadelphia. “And we agree with it not being legal.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell added that the issue had already been debated by Congress, and that his colleagues were satisfied with the status quo. A law was passed in 2015 that outlaws the use or threat of force in American interrogation of detainees.