Saved by the grownups

Everybody has heard tell of sick children throwing tantrums in order to delay taking medicine that will help them get well. Fifty years of liberalism – a progressive, morally bankrupt, wasting disease attacking civil society and God-given individual rights – brought America to the brink of total breakdown. However, in the 11th hour, the adults in the room wisely took charge and prescribed the necessary medicine, i.e., Donald J. Trump, to save the republic and the Constitution. Naturally, the defective products of liberal indoctrination throw tantrums rather take their medicine. Children will be children.

Kelly McAdams