(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — There is a significantly higher percentage of Christians in Congress than the general public, driven by bigger numbers of Protestants and Catholics than in America, according to a new survey.

While about 71 percent of American adults are Christians, some 90 percent of House and Senate members call themselves Christians, according to the Pew Research Center.

There are also higher percentages of Jews in Congress than in the general public, said the new survey.