Say 'Hello' to the anti-smartphone

(Fox Business News) It doesn’t text. You can’t check your email. And no, it definitely doesn’t have Super Mario Run. The Light Phone Opens a New Window. is just that, a phone. Designed to rejuvenate those “aha” moments, the Light phone frees up your daily burden of buzzes, rings and alerts while still keeping in touch.

“You use this as little as possible! It’s a piece of mind, we call it, going light,” Joe Hollier, co-founder of Light tells FOXBusiness.com

You keep your same phone number and the Light Phone is available internationally, for those in the states you would need to sign up for an additional $5 a month plan. By forwarding your numbers via their cloud server, Light phone is meant to be used as a second phone. The $150 (white or black “Night” version) phone would allow you to leave your smartphone at home for that coffee run or dinner with the wife.