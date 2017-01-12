Schumer to vote against Sessions as AG

Washington (CNN)Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that he will vote against Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination for attorney general.

“After reviewing his record and giving careful consideration to his answers during the hearing, I am not confident in Senator Sessions’ ability to be a defender of the rights of all Americans, or to serve as an independent check on the incoming administration,” the New York Democrat said in a statement. “I am also deeply concerned by his views on immigration, which I saw firsthand during the push for comprehensive immigration reform. For those reasons, I will oppose his nomination to serve as the next attorney general.”