(TALKINGPOINTSMEMO) — President-elect Donald Trump has, finally, his very own moth.

Evolutionary biologist and lepidopterist Vazrick Nazari announced the discovery of Neopalpa donaldtrumpi in a paper published in the open-access ZooKeys journal. Motherboard flagged the paper in an article Tuesday afternoon.

The name, Nazari noted in the paper, was inspired by the centimeter-wide moth’s head, which is “[s]caled with light-yellow frons,” and has “scales on the vertex converging towards middle, often with darker tips.”