(London Telegraph) Chickens are not as ‘bird brained’ as previously thought.

Scientists have found they are capable of greater logical reasoning than children, have distinct personalities, and even exhibit Machiavellian tendencies.

A review of previous research by scientists in the US, published in the journal Animal Cognition, has concluded that chicken intelligence has been greatly underestimated with the farmyard bird demonstrating thinking skills that are similar to mammals and primates.