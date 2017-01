(NBC NEWS) Researchers have transformed normally timid lab mice into snapping, super-efficient killers by manipulating circuits in the brain’s “fear center” — the amygdala.

Their findings show just where the predatory mechanism comes from in the brain, and show that, in mice, anyway, it links the muscles of the jaw, shoulder and forelimb. They work together to create a fast and efficient pounce.

It creates a somewhat horrifying scenario but sheds light on precisely where in the brain hunting skills are centered. It’s a mechanism common to all higher animals, including humans.