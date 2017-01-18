Scum representatives

As a patriotic American, I am appalled at the members of Congress that will not attend the Presidential Inauguration. I believe these congressmen gave up their right to protest just like servicemen did. They should be charged with treason and aiding and abetting the enemies of the U.S. The very least that should happen is that they should be permanently barred from ever setting foot in the Capitol of the United States. Every state that elected these scum should have to elect another representative to serve in Congress. These people are doing nothing but to try to overthrow the Constitution.

George Leigh