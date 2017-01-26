Secret refugee network 'freaking out' over Trump reforms

As early as Thursday, President Trump is expected to drop a bombshell on the refugee-resettlement industry, a network of church organizations, secular NGOs and United Nations-friendly groups that are paid tens of millions of dollars every year to secretly plant Third World migrants into more than 300 U.S. cities and towns.

Trump will block the entry of migrants from countries hosting Muslim jihadists, many of them looking to relocate to Western democracies in the wake of the Islamic State’s loss of territory in Syria and Iraq.

Trump is planning a moratorium on immigration visas from seven countries of special interest – Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. At the same time, Trump is expected to announce a pause in the resettlement of refugees from most countries for at least four months or until a better system of vetting can be developed.

Muslim advocacies such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations are now on the defensive. A CAIR press release Wednesday parroted the Obama administration line that refugees coming to America “are the most vetted of all those entering the country. They go through multiple levels of screening by multiple national security agencies before they can enter.”

Yet, a closer look reveals otherwise.

WND reported on “Eight bloody terror attacks on U.S. soil” in a recent 18-month period leading up to Christmas. The attacks had one thing in common — each one was carried out by a Muslim migrant or son of a Muslim migrant.

And it gets worse.

Federal agents told the L.A. Times Wednesday they are going back to re-investigate dozens of Syrian refugees who have already been allowed into the nation by the Obama administration for possible vetting “lapses.” These refugees had derogatory information in their case files that was either ignored or not followed up on, including contact with ISIS leaders. The “mistakes” occurred in 2015 and were already being investigated by the FBI before Trump’s inauguration, the Times reports.

Scores of refugees have been tried and convicted of engaging in terrorist activity in recent years, including the very recent incidents on Sept. 17 at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where a Somali refugee carried out a knife attack that wounded 10 shoppers, and another Somali refugee at Ohio State University rammed his vehicle into a crowd of students on Nov. 28, then got out and attacked them with a knife, injuring 11. Also on Sept. 17, another refugee from Afghanistan set off pipe bombs in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, injuring 29.

‘Pandering to Islamophobia?’

Trump’s actions has the officials at CAIR, which has its own ties to terrorists hiding in its closet, on edge. The organization called a press conference Wednesday to denounce Trump’s actions, saying they were “anti-Muslim” and “pandering to fear and Islamophobia.”

CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad Wednesday used inflammatory language to describe Trump’s pending executive orders. He said denying entry of refugees into America was tantamount to the former American policies of “slavery” and denying women the vote.

But those in the conservative camp were celebrating the news that Trump is planning to fulfill his promise of tightening up the nation’s visa programs and giving a thorough audit of the refugee resettlement program, which has dumped more than 1 million Muslim migrants on U.S. cities and towns over the last 30 years. Most of the cities were never asked if they wanted to accept refugees, they were merely “informed” of the decision after the fact.

One of the frequent complaints voiced by mayors and governors about the refugee resettlement program is that they are not notified in advance of how many refugees will be placed in their city or state, nor are they able to reject the secret placement of refugees selected by the United Nations.

Governors such as Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot and mayors in Amarillo, Texas; Athens, Georgia; Oakland County, Michigan; Manchester, New Hampshire, and other leaders have actively sought to slow the flow of refugees to their jurisdictions for various reasons, often cost-related, only to be told by Obama’s State Department that they had no say in the matter according to the Refugee Act of 1980.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, are attempting to rectify that. Cruz said a bill introduced by the two Wednesday would require the federal government to give notice to states at least 21 days in advance of any resettlements, allowing governors to “keep their citizens safe.”

Resettlement industry ‘freaking out’

Trump’s flurry of activity this week on immigration has the advocates of refugee resettlement in absolute shock, said refugee watchdog Ann Corcoran, who blogs at Refugee Resettlement Watch.

After watching Obama expand the program from about 60,000 a year to 110,000, the resettlement industry now faces challenges that may be without precedent.

Corcoran expects a big push back, using the establishment media to plead their case on the airwaves directly to the American people, complete with emotional appeals about victims of war and poverty unable to find refuge in America.

She said the federal contractors who serve as fronts for the federal government are “freaking out” because they stand to lose a lot of money, even if the pause only lasts four months. The nine resettlement agencies that include the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and others affiliated with the Lutheran, Jewish and evangelical churches are paid $2,050 per head for every refugee they resettle in America. They get to keep about half of that amount and also make money by securing federal grants to provide services to the refugees.

“You can imagine how the contractors are freaking out over this,” Corcoran said. “I am sure there are three or four thousand refugees around the world with plane tickets in their hands right now and suddenly they can’t board that plane to an American city. There are all these people in the pipeline. But that’s not Trump’s problem. He’s looking out for America first.”

Will Trump go far enough?

The only question that remains for critics of the refugee program is will Trump go far enough? If he pauses the program for four months and then resumes accepting refugees from terrorist hotspots such as Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia and Iraq, perhaps in smaller numbers than Obama did, that won’t suffice, they say.

The New York Times reported that Trump may cut the number down to 50,000 annually.

“That won’t cut it,” Corcoran said.

Even Obama brought in numbers as small as 56,000 2011 and 58,000 in 2012, Corcoran noted.

Terrorism experts such as former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann are encouraging the president to look closely at the program and go beyond the headlines of what’s been reported by mainstream media. She believes special attention should be placed upon criminal acts by refugees that have been covered up or downplayed by the media, such as the sexual assault of a small girl in Twin Falls last summer by three refugee boys from Sudan and Iraq.

Read WND’s investigative report on the assault of the 5-year-old girl by Muslim migrants from Sudan and Iraq.

“First, the purpose of the temporary pause on refugee resettlement and visa issuance from terror propensity nations, is to secure the safety of the American people,” Bachmann told WND. “There is no compassion, where the American people are harmed by the actions of their government.

Clearly, individual U.S. citizens have been killed, raped, assaulted, robbed and intimidated by individual migrants. Journalists need to spend more time reading police blotters and reporting on the background of perpetrators.”

‘Sequence of events’ underway that could derail refugee program

Phil Haney, a former Homeland Security screening officer who developed a database to red-flag terrorist refugees only to have it erased by Obama’s DHS hierarchy, said Trump needs to “drain the swamp” of a refugee program that has become fraught with corruption.

But Haney, co-author of the whistleblower book “See Something Say Nothing,” said draining the water is just the beginning of the task facing Trump.

“Your work really begins after the water is drained. You have to see what is actually there buried in the muck and mire,” he said. “And if Trump has experts who are qualified to go in and conduct a forensic analysis, they’re going to find all kinds of nasty stuff down there and it will set in motion a whole sequence of events that will allow law enforcement and immigration officials to honestly evaluate the status of our current immigration policies and they’re going to find that there are a lot of problems with it.”

He said the Trump administration is likely to find discrepancies in the way the State Department issues visas, in the way USCS processes people coming into the country on green cards and other lawful statuses, to the way the U.N conducts the initial selection and vetting of refugees.

“A thorough investigation is going to set off a chain of events that are going to expose the methods of the Obama administration that operated with no oversight whatsoever,” he said. “So you find out what’s hiding down there underneath, and it’s a step-by-step process.”

Robert Spencer, author of the Jihad Watch blog and a longtime follower of radical Islam, said he believes an honest examination of how the program has affected cities and states would lead Trump’s team to enact an indefinite halt to Muslim immigration.

“The conditions that have made the ban necessary aren’t going to change,” he said. “The jihad doctrine is embedded within the core of Islam. It will continue to inspire Muslims to become jihadis. The ban should indeed be permanent, and if or when it is ever lifted, more jihad terrorists will enter the United States.”

Bachmann said most Americans will be shocked to find out the facts behind the refugee program, because too many journalists withhold the status of criminals and terrorists in an effort to obfuscate identities, not of all migrants but enough to make reform of the current program a necessity.

“Take the case of the 5-year-old girl in Twin Falls, who was sexually violated by ‘refugees,'” she said. “The media did everything in their power to ignore this outrage but people in communities across America feel their lives are being negatively impacted by lax immigration policies. Understandably people demanded the concerns of innocent Americans be addressed first.”

Despite the dictates of United Nations elites, who in their Agenda 2030 document state the rights of migrants to have everything from affordable housing and transportation to affordable healthcare and education provided to them in the nation of their choice, Bachmann said the truth is no non-citizen has any claim to these rights under the U.S. Constitution.

“Coming to America is a privilege, not a right,” she said. “I’m thrilled we are taking time to review our programs and procedures to make the system work for everyone.”

John Guandolo, a former FBI counter-terrorism specialist turned consultant to law enforcement agencies, said immigration from the world’s 57 countries with membership in the U.N.’s Organization of the Islamic Cooperation – including the Palestinian territories – constitutes a “real threat” to the United States.

“These nations are officially on record at the United Nations as signers of the Cairo Declaration (served to the U.N. in 1993) which declares Islamic nations at the head of state level understand ‘human rights’ only as sharia defines human rights,” Guandolo told WND in an email.

“This means all Islamic nations officially state their position is that practicing homosexuals must be killed, women are property and not equal to men, non-Muslims must convert to Islam or submit to sharia and pay the non-Muslim poll tax (jizya) or be killed, that parents may kill their children and grand-children with no indemnity, and other similar constructs,” he added. “This is not consistent with the laws and founding principles of America and, therefore, citizens who hail from these nations or from other nations but who hold these views about sharia – mandated by law for all muslims – cannot be allowed into this nation under a rational and sane policy.”