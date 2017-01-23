Secret Service 'opens investigation' into Madonna threat

Donald Trump has been president of the United States for only three days, and it appears “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is exploding nationwide with numerous threats against the commander in chief as well as those perceived to support him.

The U.S. Secret Service has reportedly opened an investigation into the case of pop star Madonna, who publicly declared Saturday that she herself has “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

A spokesman for the Secret Service told the Gateway Pundit the agency is aware of the comment by Madonna during a large women’s protest against Trump held in Washington, D.C.

“The spokesman said an investigation would be opened but that the decision to prosecute rests with the U.S. Attorney’s office,” the Gateway Pundit reported.

Threatening a U.S. president is a serious crime and a class E felony. It consists of knowingly and willfully mailing or otherwise making “any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States.”

Sunday morning, Madonna tweeted and then deleted an obscene message to the president and his protection team, stating: “F— Donald Trump and F— the Secret Service.”

Madonna then seemed to soften her comments somewhat on Instagram, saying:

“I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. …

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things – one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

On Monday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called for Madonna’s arrest.

“She is parallel to the young fascists who ran around town, breaking windows, all of whom should be given the maximum sentence,” Gingrich told Fox News. “I had friends who couldn’t leave their hotel because the demonstrators had broken through the police line and were bottling up the people in the hotel. I had other friends who were hassled trying to get to the inaugural address. What you have is an emerging left-wing fascism. She’s part of it. I think we have to prepare to protect ourselves.”

He added, “The truth is, she ought to be arrested for saying she has thought about blowing up the White House.”

But radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh indicated Monday he didn’t believe Madonna’s remarks about blowing up the White House were “serious.”

“I don’t think that constitutes a serious, real threat because it’s a mindless twit of a woman who’s lost her mind,” Limbaugh said on his national broadcast.

“Madonna hasn’t been right for I don’t know how long. The needle [is] not pointing north there, either. The elevator doesn’t go to the top floor. Madonna’s always been an order of fries short of a Happy Meal, if you ask me.”

Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent who now hosts a popular podcast called “The Renegade Republican,” told WND: “The Secret Service doesn’t have the luxury of dismissing a threat just because you recorded a pop song 20 years ago.”

He said Madonna and others could “skate” on any criminal charge because of an intent clause in the law, where a person’s willingness to harm the president is taken into account.

“It’s a real shame because even if they have no intent, you never know who you’re inspiring to do this,” Bongino said.

Bongino also expects the Secret Service to be very occupied handling threats against Trump over the next four years.

“They are gonna be busy, and it’s a damn shame that in the wealthiest country in the world, we can’t have political discussions without getting violent,” he said.

“These radical liberals, they are the most violent, intolerant people on the planet. It has become acceptable in the media and amongst the cultural elites to violently threaten your political opponents. It’s disgusting.”

The Madonna comments were just the beginning of an action-packed weekend of possible threats against Trump and anyone perceived to be in his camp.

Man bites ear off

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, police say a man bit the ear off another man in a dispute over Trump.

“Officers located a 30-year-old male victim who had been assaulted at his apartment in the 300 block of Amber Street by a known male actor,” police said.

“According to the investigation, the victim and actor were arguing about President Donald Trump. The argument turned physical and the actor bit the victim’s right ear off. The victim ran to a nearby gas station to seek help.”

The Daily Mail reported the victim’s ear was recovered in the apartment, and the victim was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition.

Investigators reportedly know the identity of the alleged chomper, but they did not release his name as they continued their search for him.

Fox News face accosted

Frank Luntz, a well-known pollster for Fox News, was assaulted by a protester inside an upscale hotel in Washington, D.C.

While staying at the Marriott Marquis near Mount Vernon Square, Luntz said a protester stood less than a foot away from him and threw confetti glitter in his eyes.

I got red paint thrown on me and called a “fascist MF’er” by a protester here. The @Marriott let it happen.

Shame on them. #WomensMarch — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 21, 2017

“You fascist [expletive],” Luntz said the protester yelled at him.

“Since when do you have the right or just the ability to attack people in a private setting, in a private matter, and you could end up hurting someone?” Luntz asked. “I’m going to tell you something: These protests are out of control, the language is out of control. There are eight, nine, 10-year-olds watching this.”

Video of Frank Luntz discussing his attack:

Scott Baio roughed up

Page Six of the New York Post reported that actor Scott Baio of “Happy Days” fame, a Trump supporter, was roughed up by protesters in the nation’s capital Friday night, getting attacked as he arrived at the Liberty Ball with Fox Business star Charlie Gasparino.

“A protester ‘called Scott a f–king fascist and lunged at him’ before Gasparino pushed the protester away,” the Post reported. “Later, another group of protesters approached Baio and wife Renee as they made their way to the Freedom Ball “and they had be extracted by the police.”

Hair on fire

During the inauguration ceremony on Friday, a video posted on YouTube allegedly shows a female Trump supporter getting set on fire.

The perpetrator was allegedly an anti-Trump supporter who seconds earlier was in a mob of women chanting, ‘Love Trumps Hate.’

Video of the hair-on-fire incident:

Twitchy explained: “The Trump supporter in a blue hat poses for a selfie next to the protester’s sign. When she walks away, her hair is on fire and – thankfully – quickly put out by a male Trump supporter in the crowd.”

Fired for ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

A Kentucky woman is facing serious backlash from the public and her own employers after suggesting on Twitter it would be “kind” for someone to assassinate Donald Trump, who was inaugurated as president three days later.

As WND reported, Heather Lowrey, who described herself as a Louisville vixen and aspiring wrestling diva on her Twitter profile before going into electronic hiding, tweeted the message Jan.17:

“If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate.”

Her comment ignited a firestorm on social media, with comments such as this from Leslie Maiko: “It seems this rotted soul #LiberalLunatic wench #HeatherChristineLowrey aka #VSAddict22 has gone in2 hiding & shut down her Twitter. Good.”

The public also hounded down the employers of Ms. Lowrey, who also noted in her profile that she loves “the poetry of the rain” and “dancing naked.”

Her employers soon after fired Lowrey and issued public statements distancing themselves from her threatening tweet.

One of them is Va Vixens burlesque group, which released the following statement: “Please, know that we, at Va Vixens, do not condone the behavior of Heather Lowrey. She was dismissed the moment we were informed of this incident. We have a zero tolerance policy for such. It’s no secret that we are in the midst of a divided nation. With so much hate and anger in the world, our hope is to be a sanctuary that welcomes all walks of life with open arms. We do not condone hate by any party and will not partake in it. We in no way support negative behavior or malicious intent from anyone.”

Additionally, American Income Life – Travis Moody Office, Kentucky-Indiana posted the following statement to its Facebook page: “Heather Lowrey is no longer contracted with the Travis Moody Agency. The Travis Moody Agency, its agents and its staff do not share the same views, nor opinions as Heather Lowrey. We have a zero tolerance policy and would never condone this behavior.”

Woman kicked off plane for berating Trump supporter

A woman from the Pacific Northwest was escorted off a plane over the weekend after verbally assaulting a Trump supporter next to whom she was sitting.

As WND reported, Scott Kotesky had no idea how eventful his flight from Baltimore to Seattle was going to be – and how much extra leg room he would have.

Armed only with a cell phone, he smiled at his fellow passengers – a husband and wife – as he took his window seat next to the unidentified woman.

She had one question for him: “Did you come here to cheer or to protest?”

“I came here to celebrate democracy ma’am,” Kotesky recalls saying.

Much of the dialogue is caught on video, but here’s the way Kotesky recalls the chain of events.

Her: “You put a crazed man in charge of the nuclear codes! You should be ashamed!”

Kotesky: “Well we’re all entitled to our opinions here ma’am.”

Her: “And I’m entitled to get drunk and puke in your lap! I’m going to throw up right in your lap! You make me sick! Don’t talk to me! Don’t look at me! Don’t you dare even put your arm on that rest. You disgust me! You should be ashamed of yourself! You put a maniac’s finger on the button. You are a bigot. You should get off this plane!”

Kotesky: “Ma’am, by definition, bigotry is disparaging someone prior to knowing them simply by their beliefs and opinions. Thank you for being the very thing you preach against.”

Kotesky says he told a flight attendant the woman insulted him.

“Is there going to be a problem?” the flight attendant asked the woman.

The woman told the flight attendant: “I told you I would like him to change seats with somebody …”

The flight attendant cut her off: “Well, you don’t have that right.”

The woman continued to berate Kotesky.

“You pretend you have the moral high ground but you put that man’s finger on the nuclear button. That man doesn’t believe in climate change,” she said, using air quotes for dramatic effect.

As a gate attendant attempted to intervene, she continued the verbal barrage.

“Do you believe in climate change?” she asked. “Do you believe in gravity? Because did you know gravity is just a theory?”

“Will you grab your belongings and come with me?” the attendant asked her.

Refusing to leave the plane, she said, “I paid for this seat and I’m sitting here. He’s in my space.”

As the attendant patiently and repeatedly asked the woman to exit the plane, she said, “I’m going home now. We had to be here. My mother-in-law died.”

The woman and her husband, who was sitting next to her, attempted to negotiate with the attendant, trying to remain on the plane.

“Fine, I’ll be quiet.”

“I’m not going to allow that,” he responded, before informing the woman the captain wanted her off the plane.

Another video, taken from across the aisle, showed the woman sneering at the Trump supporter, then at passengers behind her before police escorted her off the plane.

Passengers cheered as she carried her belongings and exited the aircraft. Someone briefly chanted “USA, USA.”

Follow Joe Kovacs on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews