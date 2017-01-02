See survivor's dramatic new film on 'shooting back'

He may have been outgunned but he wasn’t ungunned, and consequently, the experts agree, he probably saved hundreds, maybe even a thousand lives.

But this is not the kind of dramatic story you should expect to see in the U.S. establishment media – especially not when the man firing the gun is a pastor defending a church from attack by terrorists.

The Sunday evening service was under way when the attack happened. Eleven churchgoers were killed and 53 were wounded. The terrorists were armed with grenades and automatic weapons with an intent to kill the thousand or so attending the service that night.

Even though they had superior firepower, the last thing the terrorists expected was return fire – so they fled and catastrophe was averted.

Nevertheless, the St. James Massacre in South Africa in 1993 is still considered one of the worst terrorist attacks on a church in recent history.

Charl Van Wyk’s story is chronicled in his book “Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self-Defense,” now considered a classic work of apologetics published by WND Books. He not only relates his unique and harrowing story, he also provides the scriptural context for armed self-defense.

But you probably never have heard Charl van Wyk’s name before. You certainly haven’t seen him interviewed by major media. Nor do you see him invited to deliver this politically incorrect message in the biggest churches around the world.

In Christian circles, Van Wyk concludes, there is an additional imperative to be armed for self-defense.

“The Apostle Paul wrote in a letter to Timothy, ‘But if anyone does not provide for his own, and especially of those of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever,'” noted Van Wyk. “Provision includes providing security. In fact our Lord Jesus taught, ‘If you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.'”

Quoting Jesus again, van Wyk added, “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind,’ and ‘your neighbor as yourself.’

“Are we loving our neighbor when we stand by and do nothing when he is being murdered or a woman is being raped?”

Van Wyk’s experience in regions of Africa where criminals are armed but the citizenry is not has seasoned his perspective, but he warns that Americans cannot fail to be diligent in protecting their Second Amendment rights.

In his book “Shooting Back,” van Wyk not only documents the notorious and bloody attack but offers the first in-depth exploration of the biblical case for armed self-defense.

