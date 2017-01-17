A new demand for a worldwide Islamic fatwa against Muslim extremism comes from a Muslim, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The call for the fatwa – a ruling by a recognized authority on a point of Islamic law – is from an Iraqi writer and journalist who contributes to the London-based Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.

“The terror of Islamic extremists has become a well-known [scourge], and therefore requires a resounding response,” writes Khalid Al-Kishtainy.

“The other [non-Islamic] countries [of the world] have tried to take various measures in order to monitor these extremist Muslims, hunt them down, raid their hiding places and arrest their leaders and supporters. However, reality shows that these efforts have been futile, since supporters of al-Qaida, ISIS, Boko Haram and their ilk have multiplied and spread [across the world]… Their main weapon is their deviant beliefs … and we must fight them using the same weapon [i.e., religious ideology],” he writes.

The Middle East Media Research Institute says the objective is to obtain a ruling agreed-upon by Islamic scholars worldwide that would be widely distributed by the media and in public places and taught in religious and educational facilities.

MEMRI said Kishtainy wrote that Muslims alone have the responsibility and power to eliminate Islamic terrorism and the ideology on which it is based.

Kishtainy began by citing a recent fatwa that denounces as infidels all Muslims who kill their fellow Muslims.

The fatwa proclaims, he notes, “that whoever does to commits one of the gravest violations, which cannot be justified in any way, and [the offender] is barred from entering paradise.”

