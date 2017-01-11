Selfie insanity

Get married … to yourself!

Still waiting for that special someone? Can’t find that just-right guy or gal with whom to share your life and trials? The one with whom you dreamed of starting a family and growing old? Well, no worries for you! Modern man (and woman) now have the answer … and it was right there all along, right there under our patriarchal, societally malformed psyches, waking up in bed with us every day.

So, stop the search! The answer is found! Marry yourself already!

This new-age craze, eagerly aided by pop-up retailers like “I Married Me” who desire nothing more than to sell you the solutions to problems you never knew you even had, will now solve all loneliness, desire, and seeking beyond oneself. (Just in time for Valentine’s Day!)

Who cares if it’s natural to seek a spouse? Give off even thinking of that someone special. Look in the mirror and commit already. The following video will give you a taste for this latest wisdom come down from those who would divide and exploit.

Got that? You haven’t been looking for someone with whom to share your life and times, but for the feeling of being a whole person. Getting married (“sologamy“) isn’t about the natural desire to found a family, or to carry on with life and the generation of the human species. No! Marriage isn’t about needing anything, not even needing the other person.

I understand that the young woman in the above video purports that marrying oneself is a stepping stone to finding another person – with whom to celebrate. But much like those who still seek traditional marriage (those really seeking a replacement for a bad father, mother, etc.), she is still suffering from short-sightedness.

You may not agree, but if we’ve progressed to the point of not needing another person to wed … well, then why replace the perfect spouse we will become via sologamy with a less-perfect model that, after all, has the liberty to offend, misstep, change, cheat or leave?

With advances in science being what they are, perhaps we should all just face the reality that going solo is where it’s at. We don’t need to need anything, or anyone. Don’t be surprised if reproduction should ever again prove to be thought of in union with marriage. Don’t be surprised if future trends discard transgender surgeries and opt for the far more practical and psychologically sound solution: gender transplant surgery, wherein women can be surgically gifted with the male attributes they lack and men can become the proud owners of whatever female organs they desire in order to “be” whole.

Marry yourself!

Narcissism – blame it on the Greeks

According to Wikipedia:

In Greek mythology, Narcissus (/nɑːrˈsɪsəs/; Greek: Νάρκισσος, Nárkissos) was a hunter from Thespiae in Boeotia who was known for his beauty. He was the son of the river god Cephissus and nymph Liriope.[1] He was proud, in that he disdained those who loved him. Nemesis noticed this behavior and attracted Narcissus to a pool, where he saw his own reflection in the water and fell in love with it, not realizing it was merely an image. Unable to leave the beauty of his reflection, Narcissus lost his will to live. He stared at his reflection until he died. Narcissus is the origin of the term narcissism, a fixation with oneself and one’s physical appearance.

Ah, but narcissism has since blossomed from a mere fixation on one’s physical appearance and taken root, like a pervasive but beautiful weed, to encompass a person’s fixation on themselves, their appearance, their needs, their sense of self, and their ultimate need to control … not just themselves, but others.

The trouble comes in spotting these beauteous weeds (remember, a weed is only a plant growing in the wrong place). The lush passion vine, if grown outside a pot, will quickly overtake whatever plants surround it.

According to the Guardian, today’s narcissists “unconsciously deny an unstated and intolerably poor self-image through inflation. They turn themselves into glittering figures of immense grandeur surrounded by psychologically impenetrable walls. The goal of this self-deception is to be impervious to greatly feared external criticism and to their own rolling sea of doubts.” This is how Elan Golomb describes narcissistic personality disorder in her seminal book, Trapped in the Mirror .

Sound like any of the snowflakes popping up all over university campuses, campaign rallies, on Twitter, or hiding out in designated safe spaces these days? Does the description remind you of anyone you may, even out of love, have attempted to educate to the realities of life and labor and – horror of horrors – other people? If so, remember that they always disdain the ones they love … I mean, they disdain the ones who love them. So, watch out.

And take a peek at the following video if only to learn how to spot one before they invade your space. Right, now! Before it’s too late!

The following clip offers advice on after-the-fact care and feeding for self-management:

But for those who find they must move on, if only for self-preservation, a tour of the Narcissism Video Channel may be in order. Otherwise, it won’t only be Narcissus drowning in the pool.

Selfie addiction

Not a laughing matter despite the humorous clip below:

Meism – be your own god

Hey, if you can be your own spouse via sologomy, why stop there? (We’re already into being our own kids, having given over having actual children in order to indulge ourselves.) But the new movement, officially only five years old, is the “religion” known as Meism.

Don’t believe me? Check out their site on Facebook:

The meism religion. It’s a new religion, based on scientific knowledge, founded in January 2012. In this religion, there is no guru. You are the guru of yourself. There is no external force to pray to. You are the god, and you can control whatever is happening to you.

The above is just sampling: based on scientific knowledge, you are a god, and you can “control” whatever is happening to you. Disturbingly appropriate tenets if one is a snowflake and seeking perpetual adulation and control.

And yet, we have “meism” advertised in a more subversive way. Watch the video below and get creeped out: