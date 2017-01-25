She's back! Michelle Malkin column returns

Columnist, author and senior editor of Conservative Review Michelle Malkin rejoins WND’s commentary lineup today after an absence of nearly 10 years. Her column will run Wednesdays on the news site’s Commentary page.

Malkin started her journalism career at the Los Angeles Daily News in 1992 and moved to the Seattle Times in 1996. Her popular column has been syndicated nationally by Creators Syndicate since 1999. WND first ran her column between 2003 and 2007.

Besides her widely read blog – michellemalkin.com – Malkin founded hotair.com, a leading news and opinion group blog on the right. At Conservative Review, Malkin hosts “Michelle Malkin Investigates,” a feature of CRTV.

She has worked as a Fox News Channel contributor, appearing frequently on “The Sean Hannity Show,” “Fox & Friends” and other programs.

Malkin has written four best-selling books: “Invasion: How America Still Welcomes Terrorists, Criminals, and other Foreign Menaces to Our Shares” (Regnery 2002), “In Defense of Internment: The Case for ‘Racial Profiling’ in World War II and the War on Terror” (Regnery 2004), “Unhinged: Exposing Liberals Gone Wild” (Regnery 2005) and “Culture of Corruption” (Regnery 2009).

Philly-born and New Jersey-raised, Malkin is an alumna of Holy Spirit High School and Oberlin College. She lives in Colorado Springs with her husband and two children.

Read today’s column, “Ultrasound: The anti-science left’s bugaboo.”