Shock video: Americans want martial law to stop Trump

Do Americans really want Barack Obama to impose martial law to stop Donald Trump from becoming president?

A brand-new, man-on-the-street video from the American Freedom Defense Initiative reveals some in New York City agree with that idea.

The idea was brought up by actress Rosie O’Donnell, who recently tweeted: “I fully support imposing martial law – delaying the inauguration – until Trump is ‘cleared’ of all charges.”

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS “CLEARED” OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

No specific criminal charges were named by O’Donnell.

The concept prompted AFDI to hit the streets of New York to gauge the public’s pulse.

“We sent AFDI correspondent Laura Loomer to Times Square to ask people whether or not they agreed with this outrageous, deeply un-American and unconstitutional proposal,” said Pamela Geller, president of AFDI.

“We were sure that the vast majority of people would say No, Rosie is crazy,the inauguration and the peaceful transfer of power should go on as always. And some did. But an alarming number didn’t.”

See the interviews in New York City’s Times Square:

Some of those interviewed stated:

“I do think that we should use martial law until he is cleared of all charges.”

“I think he should halt the inauguration until Trump is prosecuted on everything he needs to be prosecuted on.”

“That’s gonna cause more cr-p than there already is. Postponing the inauguration I am so for that.”

“I agree with Rosie, I agree,” said one woman.

“Do you know what martial law is?” Loomer asked.

“You’re just making something up. But all I know is, I agree with anything not to have Trump be our president,” the woman responded.

Explained Geller: “These people have no understanding of the rule of law or the value of a peaceful transition of power. They’re a testament to the failure of teachers in the U.S. and elsewhere to explain why America is unique. But some people still knew. Those people were heartening. But the fact that so many agreed with Rosie O’Donnell’s proposal for martial law and the postponement of the inauguration shows one reason why America is in such deep crisis today: vast numbers of people don’t even appreciate the uniqueness and strength of our republic. Most disquieting of all, such people will not be willing to defend it.”

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro recently reacted to O’Donnell’s martial-law suggestion on the air, asking Rosie: “Are you nuts?”

“Do you even know what martial law is? It’s when the military takes over when we’re invaded and we’re at war.”

“By the way, Trump isn’t charged with anything,” she added.

“And you call Trump mentally unstable?” the judge continued. “Since when are you the bastion of brilliant behavior? Why don’t you put on your big girl pants and come to grips with the fact that Donald Trump is your next president … .”

Pirro suggested O’Donnell and other leftists in Hollywood should campaign harder next time if they were not thrilled with the results of the 2016 election.

She concluded: “You lost. We won. Swallow your pride. Get in line. Stop thinking you’re so damn important. That the world has to stop and listen to your revolutionary nonsense. Your candidate didn’t cut the mustard. Donald J. Trump is the president for the next four years. Deal with it!”

