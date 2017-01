Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

It was very crowded at the supermarket, and the customer in front of me had a large order.

As the harried clerk lifted the final bag for her, its bottom gave way, sending the contents crashing to the floor.

“They just don’t make these bags like they used to,” the clerk complained to the customer. “That was supposed to happen in your driveway!”