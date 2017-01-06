South braces for 'historic' winter storm

(NBC NEWS) The winter weather system that has buried much of the West under record snow was racing east Thursday — on course to slam Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas with snow and ice that authorities warned could be historic.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a winter storm warning beginning Friday afternoon for the northern two-thirds of Georgia, clipping the northwestern tip of South Carolina stretching through nearly the entire length of North Carolina. A chunk of east-central Alabama was added to the warning area on Thursday night.

Metropolitan Atlanta could get as much as a half-foot of snow by Saturday morning, the weather service said.