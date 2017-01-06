South braces for 'historic' winter storm

Record snowfall, freezing rain expected to slam Alabama, Georgia, Carolinas

(NBC NEWS) The winter weather system that has buried much of the West under record snow was racing east Thursday — on course to slam Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas with snow and ice that authorities warned could be historic.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a winter storm warning beginning Friday afternoon for the northern two-thirds of Georgia, clipping the northwestern tip of South Carolina stretching through nearly the entire length of North Carolina. A chunk of east-central Alabama was added to the warning area on Thursday night.

Metropolitan Atlanta could get as much as a half-foot of snow by Saturday morning, the weather service said.

