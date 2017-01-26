Spicer talks Trump's 'huge heart' on illegals

Here are video clips of the Jan. 25, 2017, daily briefing held by President Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer:

Rundown of Administration Activities



Spicer reports Trump talked to members of both parties about filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Spicer said Trump will announce his choice “next Thursday.”

Trump also spoke with the prime minister of India, and they discussed “standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the global fight against terrorism.”

The president is also focused on “fulfilling one of his most significant campaign promises” to make America safe again by “taking steps to secure our borders and improve immigration enforcement inside the United States.”

Responding to ‘Floating’ Non-White House Documents



Spicer denied that a draft executive order concerning “black site” detention facilities was an actual White House document. The document has been reported on by The New York Times, The Washington Post and others.

“This is the second day in a row we’re getting asked about documents that are floating around, and people saying — frankly, reports being published attributing documents to the White House that are not White House documents.”

Dealing With Refugees and Visa Holders



Spicer was asked how the State Department will enforce Trump’s immigration policy on refugees.

“The guiding principle for the president is keeping this country safe,” he said.

Investigating Voter Irregularities



Spicer was grilled on Trump’s announcement about a “major investigation” into voter fraud.

“Attorneys who were representing the president-elect during the recounts in several states emphatically stated ‘all available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake,’ so how do you square those two things?” asked John Roberts of Fox News.

Spicer suggested the lawyers’ statement didn’t refer to “states we didn’t compete in.”

“You look at California and New York, I’m not sure that those statements were — we didn’t look at those two states in particular.”

Supreme Court Nominees



Spicer said Trump had a “constructive and productive conversation” with Senate leaders about the “qualities and values he expects in a judge.”

Spicer said he would not get ahead of Trump’s decision, noting the president had listed about 20 candidates for the Supreme Court during his campaign.

Border Wall, DACA, Sanctuary Cities



Spicer said action regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — or DACA — will be made later this week, but reaffirmed the president’s priorities will be on illegal aliens who “are seeking to do harm.”

“The president understands the magnitude of this problem,” Spicer said of DACA. “He’s a family man. He has a huge heart.”

Spicer added the president will move forward “in a very humane way.”

Offering Help To Chicago



Trump said via Twitter he will “send in the feds” if Chicago can’t get a handle on violence and “fix the horrible carnage” in the city.

Spicer said the next step is for a dialogue to start with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“What the president is upset about is turning on the television and seeing Americans get killed by shootings … seeing people walking down the street and being shot down,” Spicer said. “What he wants to do is provide the resources of the federal government. It can span a bunch of things, it can be aid, if it’s requested through the governor, through the proper channels … to ensure the people of Chicago have the resources to feel safe.”

Social Media – No White House Directives



Spicer said the Trump administration did not order the deletion of a national park’s tweets about climate change and denied any “broader mandate” concerning social-media censorship.

“There’s nothing that’s come from the White House, absolutely not,” Spicer said.

Agencies are taking their own steps to address “inappropriate use of social media.”