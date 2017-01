(Associated Press) The Vermont Supreme Court says buildings are allowed to be ugly.

The court makes the ruling in response to a pair of challenges to planned solar power developments. Nearby landowners sued, making the contention that the developments would be ugly and hurt property values.

The Rutland Herald reports the supreme court found unsightliness does not render a building a nuisance under the law. It cites a long-standing rule that bars private nuisance actions based on aesthetic disapproval and nothing else.