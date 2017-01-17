States' rights attorney debuts weekly column

Attorney, constitutional expert and states’ rights activist Rita Dunaway joins WND as an exclusive weekly columnist today. Her column will appear Tuesdays on the news site’s Commentary page.

Holding an undergraduate degree in journalism, Dunaway has been a contributor to the Blaze since 2015, writing a monthly article for the site. Those pieces have focused on what she sees as federal government overreach and have advocated as a solution a convention of the states as outlined in Article V of the U.S. Constitution.

“This is the quintessential populist movement,” Dunaway wrote recently about efforts to trigger an Article V Convention. “It is not a movement to impose one type of public policy over every citizen, but a movement to empower every citizen to have impact again on public policy. It is not a movement built around the content of a decision we want the government to make, but a movement built around the question of who should make the decisions.”

Dunaway serves as the national legislative director for the Convention of States Project, working closely with Michael Farris, recently appointed CEO of the Alliance Defending Freedom; Mark Meckler of Citizens for Self-Governance; and retired U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla.

Prior to joining the Convention of States Project, Dunaway served as staff counsel at the Rutherford Institute, working with the organization’s president, John Whitehead.

An allied attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, Dunaway has authored Supreme Court amicus briefs for Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and state legislators across the nation.

