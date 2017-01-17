Stocks close lower as Trump inaugural approaches

(CNBC) — U.S. equities fell on Tuesday, with financials lagging, as uncertainty around President-elect Donald Trump’s policies grew.

“I’t not about proposals anymore … but what are they going to do,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. “I think investors are at a pause trying to figure out what’s next.” He also said he is positive about U.S. equities, noting underlying global economic growth has been overlooked.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed about 60 points lower after briefly falling 100 points, with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent, with financials dropping more than 2 percent.