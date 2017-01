(CNBC) — U.S. equities fell on Monday, but closed off session lows, as investors looked for more details regarding President Donald Trump’s policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed about 25 points lower, with Boeing and McDonald’s contributing the most losses. The index has closed lower in six of the past seven sessions.

“You’ve got a new uncertainty factor,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, referring to Trump’s policy proposals. “I think we’re going to see some choppiness until the market gets used to this new president’s communication style.”