Stocks close mixed as earnings season continues

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as investors digested remarks from the top Federal Reserve official, having parsed through a series of corporate earnings and economic data.

The S&P 500 closed about 0.15 percent higher, with financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising about 0.3 percent, as shares of Netflix rose in choppy trade. The video streaming giant is scheduled to report quarterly results Wednesday after the bell.

“Short-term overbought conditions continue to challenge the major U.S. equity indices, which have exhibited weak short-term momentum in recent weeks,” said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG. “The 20-day moving average has flattened for the [S&P 500], which last occurred in the beginning of September before a more significant pullback developed.”