Stocks close mostly lower but post monthly gains

(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed mostly lower on Tuesday, but recorded monthly gains, as investors continued to evaluate the latest policies from the White House, while a slew of companies posted quarterly results.

The Nasdaq composite erased earlier losses, holding just above breakeven as the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained around 3 percent after President Donald Trump met with several health care industry executives.

“The comments made [by Trump] about speeding up FDA approval I think are what are helping the biotechs,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth. “I think the broader market is still concerned about the immigration issue.”