(Infowars) A new initiative called Stop Operation Soros (SOS) is launching in the Balkan nation of Macedonia to counter the influence of globalist billionaire George Soros.

The founders of the group called on all “free-minded citizens” to join them in the “fight against one-mindedness in the civil sector, which is devised and led by George Soros,” reports a Slovenian newspaper.

Soros-funded non-government organizations have monopolized civil society in Macedonia and used their influence to suppress dissenting views, said SOS cofounder Nikola Srbov.